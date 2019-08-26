Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Decreased Its Homedepotinc (HD) Stake; Last Week Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton Vance Corp has $4400 highest and $40.5 lowest target. $42.25’s average target is 7.48% above currents $39.31 stock price. Eaton Vance Corp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $40.5 target. See Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) latest ratings:

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Homedepotinc (HD) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 2,895 shares as Homedepotinc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 267,861 shares with $51.40M value, down from 270,756 last quarter. Homedepotinc now has $239.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Hutchisonchiname stake by 13,000 shares to 16,000 valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 50,443 shares and now owns 99,710 shares. Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 3.31% above currents $217.47 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co has 1,393 shares. Davenport And Co Ltd Co reported 353,484 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Lp has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,497 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.51% or 7,961 shares. Highlander Ltd Com has 7,531 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management reported 4,930 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.39% or 22,639 shares. The New York-based Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has invested 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). C Worldwide Grp Incorporated A S reported 3.00M shares stake. Kbc Gp Inc Nv has 336,141 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 0.17% or 1,692 shares. Fort Point Cap Limited Liability reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,922 shares. Park Oh owns 87,592 shares.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.50 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

