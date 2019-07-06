Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Cut Synchronyfinanci (SYF) Holding by $663,400; Market Valuation Rose; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Decreased by $303,440

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (SYF) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 175,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Synchronyfinanci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 3.24M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 17,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.02M shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exeloncorp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,187 shares to 237,717 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.44 million for 8.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial Acquires Pets Best For Pet Health Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) of the January 2, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Stocks Insiders and Warren Buffett Are Crazy About – Yahoo Finance” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Behind Lennar Stock’s Post-Earnings Plummet – Schaeffers Research” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie poised to take out Allergan for more than $60B – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (ABBV) Highlights New Long-Term Data from Upadacitinib Phase 3 Studies in Rheumatoid Arthritis Including Results on Clinical Remission at 48 Weeks – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited accumulated 0.12% or 15,274 shares. Stralem And Co invested in 2.61% or 70,640 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 10,669 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Chatham Capital Grp has invested 1.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Private Ocean Lc holds 3,008 shares. 1St Source Bank has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Davis R M reported 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jones Lllp invested in 0% or 16,459 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.12% or 94,484 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 1.04M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.26 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,139 shares to 94,227 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 6,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).