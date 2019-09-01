Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Cut Ciscosystems (CSCO) Holding; World Acceptance Has 0.77 Sentiment

World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.66, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 43 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 56 trimmed and sold equity positions in World Acceptance Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 7.11 million shares, down from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding World Acceptance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 48 Increased: 27 New Position: 16.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Ciscosystems (CSCO) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 34,465 shares as Ciscosystems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 1.07M shares with $57.54 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Ciscosystems now has $198.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 5.96% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.51 per share. WRLD’s profit will be $14.47M for 20.77 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by World Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.95% EPS growth.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary services and products to individuals. It has a 17.97 P/E ratio. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

The stock decreased 3.66% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.9. About 104,813 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) has risen 24.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD); 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18; 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 9.87% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation for 2.04 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 92,150 shares or 8.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 2.37% invested in the company for 647,845 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 1% in the stock. Goodnow Investment Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,920 shares.

More notable recent World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HedgeEye sees 40% upside potential for World Acceptance – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “World Acceptance (WRLD) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for June 4th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Alphabet Inc stake by 805 shares to 74,513 valued at $87.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson&John (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,422 shares and now owns 644,362 shares. Danahercorp (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wait for the Trade War to Play Out Before Buying Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Yes, Cisco Systems Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.