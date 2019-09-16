Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Boosted Procter&Gamb (PG) Position By $450,170; Xbiotech (XBIT) Shorts Up By 22.71%

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Procter&Gamb (PG) stake by 0.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 4,130 shares as Procter&Gamb (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 604,313 shares with $66.26M value, up from 600,183 last quarter. Procter&Gamb now has $305.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Xbiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) had an increase of 22.71% in short interest. XBIT’s SI was 2.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.71% from 1.73 million shares previously. With 184,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Xbiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s short sellers to cover XBIT’s short positions. The SI to Xbiotech Inc’s float is 16.15%. The stock increased 6.95% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 205,312 shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) has risen 58.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.92% the S&P500. Some Historical XBIT News: 02/04/2018 XBiotech In-licenses Anti-NY-ESO-1 Antibody Targeting Advanced Cancer; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE LICENSE FROM CT ATLANTIC AG, A SWISS BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – CO WOULD EVALUATE A NEW SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF CO’S TRUE HUMAN MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY, MABP1, IN TWO SEPARATE PHASE 2 STUDIES; 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – CONDUCTING FINAL PREPARATIONS FOR STUDY LAUNCH INCLUDING FIRST CLINICAL SITE INITIATION SCHEDULED LATER THIS MONTH; 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH IN-LICENSES ANTI-NY-ESO-1 ANTIBODY FROM CT ATLANTIC; 22/05/2018 – XBiotech Announces First Patient in Phase 2 Study Evaluating MABp1 in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis; 16/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – UPCOMING PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDIES IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS (AD) AND HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA (HS); 02/04/2018 – XBIOTECH INC – HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE LICENSE FROM CT ATLANTIC AG; 16/04/2018 – Press Release: XBiotech Announces Upcoming Phase 2 Clinical Studies in Dermatology; 20/04/2018 – DJ XBiotech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XBIT)

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company has market cap of $397.81 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.37% below currents $122.12 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowen Hanes And has invested 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Com New York holds 64,508 shares. 19,815 are owned by Hilltop. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 0.07% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 22.32M are owned by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 5,377 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 214,197 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry And Com. West Chester Capital Advsrs holds 0.5% or 3,480 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 2,810 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Commercial Bank Na reported 65,201 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc has 86,019 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

