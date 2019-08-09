Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Stake By $898,900; Micron Technology Has 1.06 Sentiment

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Netflix (NFLX) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 2,525 shares as Netflix (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 104,016 shares with $37.09M value, up from 101,491 last quarter. Netflix now has $136.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.82% or $11.61 during the last trading session, reaching $315.9. About 5.91M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber-Growth Forecast Exceeds Estimates: TOPLive; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Micron Technology Inc (MU) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 318 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 300 sold and decreased equity positions in Micron Technology Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 807.22 million shares, down from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Micron Technology Inc in top ten holdings increased from 17 to 23 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 237 Increased: 216 New Position: 102.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 25.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Credit Capital Investments Llc holds 31.29% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. for 703,430 shares. Dalal Street Llc owns 1.70 million shares or 26.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd has 11.1% invested in the company for 95,920 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 9.05% in the stock. Tekne Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 534,136 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: MU,IBM,TSM,SAP – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.07 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 4.93 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.

The stock increased 2.11% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 18.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has declined 15.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Js Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 10.42% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 139,000 shares. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Group Limited Liability Com has 0.69% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 22,115 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.54 million shares. Viking Global Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shell Asset Mgmt has 33,540 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc reported 0.15% stake. Blackrock owns 26.46 million shares. Accredited Invsts holds 0.06% or 769 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Orrstown Svcs Inc invested in 1,718 shares. Johnson Grp Inc owns 765 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Rothschild And Asset Us reported 28,768 shares stake.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,895 shares to 267,861 valued at $51.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Ltd stake by 1,555 shares and now owns 99,313 shares. Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 32.37% above currents $315.9 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. Bank of America maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Buckingham Research downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $382 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Math Favors the Premium on Netflix Stock – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Could Netflix Stock Drop By 50% In 2019 If Subscriber Loss Trends Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Moderates Netflix Bull Vs. Bear Debate After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GTN vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.