Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Equifaxinc (EFX) Position; 17 Analysts Covering Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 3.54% above currents $209.19 stock price. Apple had 70 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 26. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17500 target in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 31. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $230 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. See Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $192.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $230.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $230.0000 New Target: $243.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $202.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $245.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $235.0000 Maintain

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Equifaxinc (EFX) stake by 13.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 3,500 shares as Equifaxinc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 30,369 shares with $3.60 million value, up from 26,869 last quarter. Equifaxinc now has $17.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $146.42. About 507,975 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 07/05/2018 – Equifax provides more detail to Congress on cyber security incident; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – DURING QUARTER, INVESTED “SIGNIFICANTLY” IN DATA SECURITY AND IT INFRASTRUCTURE ENHANCEMENTS; 14/03/2018 – US authorities accuse former Equifax executive of insider trading; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 87,181 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 17,588 shares. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2,311 shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas owns 43,700 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Paloma Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,200 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 139,987 shares. 853,411 were reported by Platinum Investment. Majedie Asset reported 0.22% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Aldebaran Financial has 9,550 shares. United Automobile Association reported 224,519 shares. Jensen holds 0.17% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 118,810 shares. 27,303 were reported by D E Shaw And Communications. Wesbanco Natl Bank owns 8,258 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,894 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,895 shares to 267,861 valued at $51.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 34,465 shares and now owns 1.07M shares. Citigrpinc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Equifax Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equifax Data-Driven Marketing Digital Customer Insights Now Available Through the Eyeota Audience Marketplace – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta-based franchise group reveals data breach at Moe’s Southwest Grill, two other brands – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold Apple Inc. shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies Inc accumulated 13.35 million shares or 2.57% of the stock. Rock Point Ltd Company stated it has 5.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas Yale holds 106,026 shares. 87,339 were reported by Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 953,859 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 1% or 22,061 shares in its portfolio. Regent Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 60,613 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 40,842 shares. American Economic Planning Gru Adv accumulated 9,737 shares. Howland Cap Lc owns 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,962 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Wealth invested in 31,670 shares. Sq Advisors Limited Liability Com has 9.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 203 were accumulated by Sage Fincl. Gradient Invests Ltd Co owns 0.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,169 shares.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $945.37 billion. The firm also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It has a 17.76 P/E ratio. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers.

The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 16/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook