Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake by $767,410; Bunge Limited (BG) Stock Value Rose While Litespeed Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.30 Million

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 117,621 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34M, up from 114,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 744,045 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,006 are held by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Forbes J M And Llp accumulated 50,941 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 24,519 shares stake. Montag A & Associate Incorporated holds 40,192 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 265 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 57,058 shares. Dorsey Wright And stated it has 1.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Allen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,112 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eastern Bank has invested 1.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caxton Assocs Lp holds 1,120 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Limited Company invested in 8,816 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Howe And Rusling accumulated 17,307 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 31,069 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK) by 11,665 shares to 627,881 shares, valued at $52.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) by 74,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,532 shares, and cut its stake in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was made by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Zachman Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M.