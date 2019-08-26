Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Boosted By $509,670 Its Ss&Ctechnologies (SSNC) Position; Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Shorts Raised By 4.06%

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) had an increase of 4.06% in short interest. FCPT’s SI was 966,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.06% from 928,700 shares previously. With 428,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)’s short sellers to cover FCPT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 614,212 shares traded or 35.58% up from the average. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has risen 7.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FCPT News: 25/05/2018 – Four Corners Property: Sale Is Result of Unsolicited Offer at Cash Cap Rate of Slightly Over 5%; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 FCPT Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q Rev $34.8M; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 35C, EST. 35C; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 30/04/2018 – FCPT REPORTS PURCHASE OF A POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN RESTAURANT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCPT); 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q REV. $34.8M, EST. $34.8M (2 EST.)

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Ss&Ctechnologies (SSNC) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 8,090 shares as Ss&Ctechnologies (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 55,556 shares with $3.54M value, up from 47,466 last quarter. Ss&Ctechnologies now has $11.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 49.77% above currents $45.07 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Raymond James.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Merck&Co (NYSE:MRK) stake by 11,665 shares to 627,881 valued at $52.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,895 shares and now owns 267,861 shares. Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability holds 9,822 shares. 301,398 are owned by National Pension. Highland LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited accumulated 1.16M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.14% or 338,962 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1,036 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,617 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 436,300 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. C M Bidwell Associate Limited invested 0.99% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Us Bancorporation De holds 50,985 shares. Sky Investment Group Ltd Liability Co holds 4,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 22 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 25.47 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties.

