Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Decreased Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding; M Holdings Securities Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Position By $614,916

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased Biogen Idec (BIIB) stake by 5.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 2,788 shares as Biogen Idec (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 46,606 shares with $10.90M value, down from 49,394 last quarter. Biogen Idec now has $42.46 billion valuation. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 16.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 3,534 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 18,545 shares with $3.24M value, down from 22,079 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Cheniere Ene (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 6,000 shares to 55,805 valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wrberkleycor (NYSE:WRB) stake by 11,091 shares and now owns 33,276 shares. Essexpropertytru (NYSE:ESS) was raised too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,691 are held by Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Co invested in 1.48% or 136,287 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amer Assets Invest Limited Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 775 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shine Advisory Ser Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comerica Financial Bank owns 37,957 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 715 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West owns 3,502 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 265,123 shares. International Gp invested in 86,132 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 106 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.27% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 51,208 were reported by Paloma Prtn.

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 5.03% above currents $230.22 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Friday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 3,809 shares to 22,285 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pacer Fds Tr stake by 16,303 shares and now owns 88,970 shares. Ishares Tr (IVE) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,638 are held by Dubuque Bancorporation And. Independent Inc has 3.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brown Advisory Securities invested in 0.14% or 3,099 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Co Delaware accumulated 194,448 shares. Finance Management accumulated 350 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schulhoff Company Inc invested in 11,812 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Co reported 9,012 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Logan Mngmt holds 29,145 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc reported 0.17% stake. Cap Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 8,316 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 5.62 million shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 7,733 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil has invested 1.6% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 5,784 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 12.47% above currents $168.04 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 27 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”.

