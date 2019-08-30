Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Cut Synchronyfinanci (SYF) Holding by $663,400; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Valuation Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $22.41 Million

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (SYF) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 153,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 175,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Synchronyfinanci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 2.32M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 62.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 1.72M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.03; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $736.49M for 7.15 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cernercorp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7,300 shares to 74,979 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshirehat (BRKB) by 4,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 54,777 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $47.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 70,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 57,993 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 86,450 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 70,509 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Hillsdale Invest Management invested in 0.05% or 49,400 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 928,698 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 152,954 shares. 13,019 were reported by Zacks Inv Mgmt. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 12,228 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communications Limited has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com holds 55,523 shares.

