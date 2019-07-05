Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Cut Its Position in Synchronyfinanci (SYF) as Share Price Rose; Reaves W H & Company Has Boosted Its Position in Coresite Realty (COR) by $11.59 Million

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (SYF) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, down from 175,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Synchronyfinanci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 540,197 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 100.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 108,326 shares as the company's stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,326 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.15M, up from 108,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 23,166 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Synchrony to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire" on June 25, 2019

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $675.98 million for 8.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CoreSite Realty Corporation: 4.0%-Yield And Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha" on April 04, 2019

