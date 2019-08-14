Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Statestcorp (STT); Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Boosted Holding

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Statestcorp (STT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 7,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 91,911 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 84,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Statestcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 2.30 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 310,376 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.14 million, up from 298,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $279.15. About 959,333 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 0.61% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 19,357 shares. Sg Americas invested in 0.03% or 12,209 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 394,018 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 156,041 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Llc has invested 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 32,475 were accumulated by Timessquare Llc. Silvercrest Asset Management holds 4,981 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp holds 0.06% or 1,171 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc stated it has 0.31% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 371,102 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lindsell Train Limited accumulated 2.19M shares or 11.1% of the stock.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.12M shares to 21.14 million shares, valued at $231.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 300,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,555 shares to 99,313 shares, valued at $29.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciscosystems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbuckscor (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 257,844 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 207 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 9,030 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.01% or 35,997 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 81,235 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 3,730 shares. Moreover, Longview Prtn (Guernsey) Limited has 5.27% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 15.20M shares. Montana-based First Interstate Bank has invested 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Stonebridge Cap holds 1.42% or 59,000 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.56% or 5.92 million shares. 9,475 were accumulated by Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Blair William & Il reported 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Earnest Partners Limited Liability accumulated 203 shares. Systematic Lp holds 5,400 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $170,365 activity.

