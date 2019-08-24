Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $482,400; Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $385,840

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% . The hedge fund held 66,645 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 59,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $697.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 190,011 shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 08/03/2018 RAIFFEISEN SCHWEIZ PRESIDENT RUEGG-STURM TO LEAVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Into Sturm Ruger; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK LONGVIEW FUNDS – SENT LETTER TO CHAIRMAN OF STURM RUGER & COMPANY ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: Stay with @JRogalskiKHOU for updates. Source telling him an explosive has been reported in building at #SantaFeHighSchool. There may also be more than one suspect in custody; 04/05/2018 – Trump back in step with NRA after doubts over Parkland shooting; 09/05/2018 – STURM RUGER RGR.N SAYS MAJORITY OF INVESTORS BACK CALL FOR SAFETY REPORT; 25/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS BACKS SHAREHOLDER MEASURE AT STURM RUGER & CO RGR.N CALLING FOR REPORT ON GUN SAFETY; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger says majority of investors back call for safety report; 29/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLISH PROPOSED RULE CHANGES FOR GUN EXPORTS ON THURSDAY-STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $688,086 activity. 15,000 shares were bought by JACOBI C MICHAEL, worth $666,450 on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Sturm, Ruger & Company Stock Just Dropped 7% – Motley Fool” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sturm, Ruger Won’t Offer Many Surprises in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Gun Stocks on the Move in Wake of Deadly Mass Shootings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/05: (ALLK) (MBIO) (TXT) Higher; (GLYC) (CARS) (DO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5,795 shares to 11,358 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold RGR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 13.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp holds 14,092 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 18,790 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 0% stake. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com reported 4,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 4,946 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 18,600 shares. 6,300 are held by Fund. 9,858 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Wellington Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 43,735 shares. Starr International Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 31,651 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 24,482 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited stated it has 0.01% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Limited holds 76,139 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amica Mutual Insur reported 18,872 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na accumulated 31,612 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communications holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability has 33,002 shares. Old Natl Bancshares In invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bb&T stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.76 million shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.2% or 703,536 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Investment Lc, New York-based fund reported 7.64M shares. Insurance Com Tx invested in 72,017 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Com stated it has 9,806 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.