Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding by $581,100; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 163,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management reported 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clark Estates Ny holds 100,000 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 2,909 shares. Paradigm Asset stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Nordea Mngmt reported 1.07M shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clark Cap Management Gru reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Invesco Ltd reported 14.88M shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 30,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP reported 101,660 shares. Capital Inc Ok reported 174,746 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. 6,156 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsr.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 16.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. $841,392 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G.. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,215 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,544 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co has 3.51 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.18% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Natl Tru Co has 46,127 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.22% stake. Penobscot Investment Co Inc holds 32,617 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 20 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 456,708 shares. Geode Capital Management Llc stated it has 8.44M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Wharton Business Grp Ltd holds 2,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 8,390 are owned by Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd. Main Street Rech Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,050 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.09% or 1,479 shares. Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,077 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 72,707 shares to 370,668 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).