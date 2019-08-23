Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) Trimmed by $545,600; Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Holder Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $2.23 Million

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 19,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 20,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $353.82. About 37,727 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 105.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 12,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 24,728 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 12,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $196.96. About 320,715 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12,818 shares to 60,584 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,693 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc A (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $326.43M for 27.82 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

