Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Lowered by $482,400 as Stock Price Declined; As Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Trimmed by $3.72 Million Its Stake

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 70,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.35 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 7.37M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 85,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 994,446 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $526.80 million for 17.46 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 14,800 shares. Pzena Invest Management Limited Company owns 7.64M shares. Brown Advisory owns 455,090 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Finance has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sigma Counselors holds 0.22% or 25,266 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Whitnell & reported 31,125 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 46 shares. Matthews International Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 12.56% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3.68M shares. Whittier Tru holds 3,426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,140 were accumulated by Harvest Capital Management. 5,421 are owned by Quantum Capital Mgmt. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 3,463 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $11,429 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.81 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

