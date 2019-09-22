Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Cut as Shares Rose; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Value Declined While Bloombergsen Raised Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 90,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, down from 109,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 937,913 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 11,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 505,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.78M, up from 494,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $15.88 during the last trading session, reaching $474.56. About 151,314 shares traded or 68.73% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De holds 1,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Account Management Limited Com has invested 7.3% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Brandywine Inv holds 16,252 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Camarda Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 12 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 643 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment owns 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 54 shares. Prescott General Partners Limited Company has invested 39.28% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Caxton Corporation invested in 0.26% or 479 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 2,229 shares. Cambridge Inv Research has invested 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Quantum Capital Management Lc Nj stated it has 0.98% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).

