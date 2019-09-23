Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Increased by $693,000 as Share Value Declined; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Brown Forman (BF.B) by $4.78 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 62.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,875 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 51,375 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, down from 138,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 4.11M shares traded or 192.37% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 8.18 million shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade Optimism Resurfaces – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 5,950 shares to 56,050 shares, valued at $26.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 47,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 571,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 174 shares or 0% of the stock. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 60,638 shares. 40,296 were reported by Polaris Greystone Finance Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 63,085 shares stake. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability owns 9,409 shares. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associates accumulated 4,030 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.11% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.12% or 956,962 shares in its portfolio. Brinker has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Genesis Asset Managers Llp owns 9.21% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5.13 million shares. 246,361 were accumulated by Veritas (Uk). Suntrust Banks has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 120,205 shares. Matthews Capital Management Lc invested 12.56% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 4,107 are owned by Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.