Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Lowered Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $2.06 Million; Market Value Rose; Coresite Rlty (COR) Position Upped by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 109,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, down from 132,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 1.13 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 21,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 265,417 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.41M, up from 243,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 118,380 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 16,001 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $66.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,287 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 115,863 shares in its portfolio. Sei Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 3.88M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.41% or 120,567 shares in its portfolio. American Gp reported 73,426 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.01% or 59,905 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H Inc owns 0.76% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 216,326 shares. Adelante Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 224,925 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 45,000 shares. American Century has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 38,663 shares. Aperio Gru Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 20,334 shares. Farmers & Merchants reported 0.11% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 0.1% stake.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “When You Say Data, I Think Of This REIT – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoreSite: Not Much Room For Multiple Expansion – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite Announces Availability of Higher Bandwidth Hosted Connections for AWS Direct Connect – Business Wire” with publication date: May 10, 2019.