Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Lowered Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $581,100 as Stock Price Rose; Paragon Capital Management Lowered Its Yum Brands (YUM) Stake by $7.55 Million; Stock Rose

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 148,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 163,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 14.78 million shares traded or 53.53% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.67. About 748,404 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.11% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 55,439 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Fairview Capital Inv Lc. Cwm Lc reported 0.12% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 498 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Lc has invested 2.76% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.2% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Chase Inv Counsel accumulated 32,620 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd stated it has 145 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0% or 5,746 shares. Moreover, First Bankshares has 0.06% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 91,746 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Asset Strategies stated it has 2,490 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Leavell Investment Mgmt has 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 10,382 shares. Brant Point Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 62,967 shares. Trustco Bancorporation N Y reported 2,166 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares to 26,587 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Ltd Company has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Division holds 26,054 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 8,400 shares. Cooke Bieler LP reported 1.99 million shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 162,417 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has 0.16% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Private Advisor Group Ltd Company holds 41,025 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 21.12M shares. Delta Asset Llc Tn holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr accumulated 82,681 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 1,473 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.63% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 400 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation.