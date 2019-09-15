Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Cut as Stock Price Rose; As Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $5.09 Million Its Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 89,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 180,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 648,498 shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 90,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79M, down from 109,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 586,942 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.21M shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 6.91 million shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners has 999,209 shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Virtu Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 31,269 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 5,821 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com accumulated 0.01% or 14,666 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 21,047 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 393,930 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 320,135 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 15,699 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc by 21,157 shares to 567,162 shares, valued at $18.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 150,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,300 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinnacle Financial heads to debt market to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.