Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Decreased as Share Value Rose; As Discovery (DISCK) Share Price Declined, Mackenzie Financial Has Upped Stake by $3.46 Million

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 109,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 132,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.77. About 730,843 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 138,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.43 million, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 967,516 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 158,387 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $48.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 153,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,407 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC).