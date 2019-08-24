Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Holding in Kla (KLAC) Has Cut by $868,700 as Stock Price Rose; South State Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Position by $919,296; Stock Price Rose

South State Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 34,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 38,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 54,250 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 1.49M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on March 13 for “Plasma based light source having a target material coated on a; 19/03/2018 – M&A News [Reg]: Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor buys Orbotech to find additional sources of growth; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr A by 6,365 shares to 135,292 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 11,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jag Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51,159 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 79 shares. Hilton Capital Management Lc has 40 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Com has invested 1.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 2,827 shares. Centurylink Inv Com reported 5,246 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc owns 1,093 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mngmt reported 60,788 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 450 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 25,800 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett And Lc has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Field & Main National Bank & Trust holds 0.68% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.41 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.