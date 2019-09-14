Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Holding In Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Was Raised; Crossvault Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Visa (V) by $410,875 as Valuation Rose

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,030 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 62,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow holds 0.3% or 39,830 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.01% or 6,180 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 0.6% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Choate Inv holds 0.23% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 61,153 shares. Ls Ltd Liability Company stated it has 18,795 shares. Btr Capital Management Incorporated reported 3,725 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And stated it has 5,420 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Srb has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Peapack Gladstone stated it has 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 65,634 are held by Dean Investment Assocs Ltd. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 13,717 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 15.94 million shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 275,999 shares.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25,200 shares to 19,200 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,750 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.