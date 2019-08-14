Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Trimmed By $482,400 Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position; Aptargroup (ATR) SI Decreased By 6.2%

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 7.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc holds 79,180 shares with $5.74M value, down from 85,880 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $34.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 3.71 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) had a decrease of 6.2% in short interest. ATR’s SI was 982,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.2% from 1.05M shares previously. With 240,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR)’s short sellers to cover ATR’s short positions. The SI to Aptargroup Inc’s float is 1.58%. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 213,716 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas

Among 2 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AptarGroup had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. It has a 36.67 P/E ratio. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.