Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $2.95 Million; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) as Valuation Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (VOD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $817,000, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 2.54 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 25,200 shares as the company's stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 2.20M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76 million for 23.32 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.