Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) by $581,100; Redmond Asset Management Increases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 30,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 245,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 214,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 900,602 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 148,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 163,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BECN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Beacon Roofing Down 46% in a Year: What’s Hurting the Stock? – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Add Up The Pieces: IYC Could Be Worth $239 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/06: (GH) (MTCH) (SEDG) Higher; (NEWR) (ZAGG) (FTR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were bought by FROST RICHARD W.

