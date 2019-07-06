Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Stake; INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH N (MRES) Shorts Decreased By 83.67%

INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH CORP N (OTCMKTS:MRES) had a decrease of 83.67% in short interest. MRES’s SI was 20,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 83.67% from 122,500 shares previously. With 16,500 avg volume, 1 days are for INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH CORP N (OTCMKTS:MRES)’s short sellers to cover MRES’s short positions. It closed at $0.0011 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 12.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,217 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc holds 71,173 shares with $5.99 million value, down from 81,390 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $134.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture

Neuro-Biotech Corp. provides biomedical research and analytical services in Montenegro and internationally. The company has market cap of $198,841. The Company’s services include regulatory control of industrial activities and products; scientific surveillance of the living environment; research and development of biomedical products and technologies; regulatory evaluation and certification of biomedical products; fundamental scientific research; and development of new diagnostic methods and experimental medical treatments. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also researchers and develops new biomedical and food products; provides programs for graduate research studies in biomedical and environmental fields; offers two channel analog NMS, digital muscle stimulator, digital TENS, interferential, elite combination, portable four channel digital, portable ultra sound, and other healthcare devices; and provides photon red light for beauty, electric pain relief products, microcurrent electrical nerve stimulators, and high volt pulsed stimulators.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity. PARKER MARK G sold $12.00M worth of stock or 150,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.39% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Central Bankshares And Trust Company has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,944 shares. Prescott Gp Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bkd Wealth Llc has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Missouri-based Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Acg Wealth has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 968,558 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va stated it has 2,600 shares. 3,010 were reported by White Pine Limited. 5,603 were accumulated by Strategic Fin Svcs. Moreover, Carderock Cap Mgmt has 1.63% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). South Dakota Council has 9,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 726 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Nike had 42 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18. Wedbush maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. HSBC upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $95 target in Wednesday, January 9 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, March 22.