Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Netease (NTES) by $331,500; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Raised Position

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 5,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 115,587 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, up from 109,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 779,342 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, down from 10,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $274.57. About 69,839 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43 million for 29.33 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt LP has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Argent invested in 0.49% or 67,247 shares. Jefferies Group owns 27,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.07% or 13,464 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Inc owns 29,743 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. The California-based Cohen has invested 0.33% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mariner Ltd Liability Com owns 46,228 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisor Ltd Liability Com reported 13,723 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life invested in 26,865 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.49M shares. 5,838 were accumulated by Jones Financial Lllp. Moreover, Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,157 shares. North Amer Management Corp stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 8,458 are held by Renaissance Ltd. Stifel Corporation reported 272,916 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,511 shares to 1,114 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 39,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,964 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).