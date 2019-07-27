Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lowered Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Upped Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $412,965 as Stock Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,562 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 163,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INTC, ANET, AMAT – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: iQiyi Surges on Award; Intel, Cisco Struggle – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,083 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Thomas White Limited reported 16,127 shares stake. Community Bancorporation Na owns 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 625 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 2,986 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 950,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 5.06M were reported by Primecap Management Co Ca. Farmers Merchants Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 26,054 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt accumulated 68,797 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc reported 13.19 million shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 54,928 are held by Wright Investors Serv.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27M for 18.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 38,503 shares to 21,137 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,289 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday After 3 Days of Gains – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Bulls Bet on Bigger Gains for Booming 3M Stock – Schaeffers Research” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.