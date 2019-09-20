Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $693,000; Ally Finl (ALLY) Market Value Rose While Trexquant Investment LP Has Upped Its Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 2.27 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 49,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 109,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 60,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 2.45M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 53,828 shares to 11,865 shares, valued at $204,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 18,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,825 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,000 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,200 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 70,760 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.98% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Davy Asset Ltd holds 0.14% or 6,833 shares. Cim Limited Com reported 130,607 shares. Oak Associate Ltd Oh has invested 1.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Voya Invest Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 843 shares. The Texas-based Ycg Lc has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 236,379 shares. Moreover, Compton Management Ri has 0.29% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eastern Natl Bank owns 11,569 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 76,285 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 3,264 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.