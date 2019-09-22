Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $693,000; As Actuant (ATU) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Lowered Position by $1.32 Million

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 3.95M shares traded or 18.17% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 55,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 6.50M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.24 million, down from 6.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 1.55M shares traded or 322.94% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Sees 3Q Rev $300M-$310M; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.140 TO $1.16B, EST. $1.055

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,647 shares to 68,773 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,650 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06M for 33.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2657.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siebert Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 89,317 shares to 367,301 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.