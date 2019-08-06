Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake By $482,400; Friess Associates Increased Its Pixelworks (PXLW) Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 7.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 6,700 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc holds 79,180 shares with $5.74 million value, down from 85,880 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 4.30 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions

Friess Associates Llc increased Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) stake by 83.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc acquired 170,147 shares as Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW)’s stock declined 34.33%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 374,795 shares with $1.47M value, up from 204,648 last quarter. Pixelworks Inc. now has $125.40 million valuation. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 290,384 shares traded or 29.26% up from the average. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 23/05/2018 – AirTV Incorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 30/04/2018 – Pixelworks and Wanda Film Create Film Innovation & Ecosystem Lab; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Rev $15.3M; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology

Friess Associates Llc decreased Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) stake by 332,130 shares to 30,932 valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) stake by 30,104 shares and now owns 634,373 shares. The Trade Desk Inc. was reduced too.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,468 activity. $29,665 worth of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was bought by DEBONIS TODD on Friday, May 24. MOORE STEVEN L also bought $7,803 worth of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares.

More notable recent Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pixelworks (PXLW) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pixelworks Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PXLW – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pixelworks to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pixelworks Technology Powers New Black Shark 2 Pro Gaming Smartphone for Superior Display Performance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, May 3. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, March 10 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”.

