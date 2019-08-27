Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Cut By $545,600 Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake; Capital International LTD Cut Its Cme Group Cl A (CME) Stake

Capital International Ltd decreased Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) stake by 17.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd sold 18,700 shares as Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Capital International Ltd holds 88,060 shares with $14.49M value, down from 106,760 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Cl A now has $76.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $214.64. About 666,579 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME SAYS NO CERTAINTY ANY FIRM OFFER WILL ULTIMATELY BE MADE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 7.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 1,600 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc holds 19,050 shares with $6.52 million value, down from 20,650 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $36.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $348.74. About 285,339 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -8.96% below currents $214.64 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 3. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $150 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.12% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Andra Ap invested in 0.13% or 26,600 shares. Greystone Managed Invests holds 0.17% or 17,546 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Da Davidson And Communications has 25,799 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc accumulated 191 shares. Whitnell And stated it has 2,600 shares. 153,462 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.24% or 83,827 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Retail Bank owns 9,444 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 22,197 were accumulated by Massmutual Com Fsb Adv. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 406,814 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 8,693 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 4,096 shares. Coe Capital Management Ltd reported 8,945 shares.

Capital International Ltd increased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 12,853 shares to 36,528 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 7,935 shares and now owns 76,414 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was raised too.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Top Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies (ROP) to Acquire iPipeline for $1.625B – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.42 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks reported 0.59% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stephens Invest Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 12,966 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.04% or 68,080 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mngmt invested in 2.92% or 22,028 shares. 879 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc. 1,433 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Tru Communications Limited Liability Corporation. Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Utah Retirement holds 0.13% or 19,145 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 1,084 shares stake. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 1,545 shares. Carderock Capital accumulated 2.77% or 19,884 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 0.03% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 8,653 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alta Cap Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Glob Thematic Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 76,583 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio.