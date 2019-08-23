Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $545,600 as Stock Rose; Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $9.47 Million

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 19,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 20,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $347.21. About 366,884 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2970.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 59,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 61,572 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $165.32. About 661,569 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 22,969 shares to 5,312 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 17,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,155 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Kwmg Ltd Liability stated it has 132 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc holds 0.27% or 12,812 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 242,486 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,553 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Vigilant Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cap Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 567 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Llc invested in 0.01% or 23,835 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd has 3.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 846,322 shares. Pacific Co has invested 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Violich Capital reported 2.38% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Patten & Patten Tn owns 8,434 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 2.15M shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Roper Technologies Stock Soared 37.4% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.