Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $1.78 Million; Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $12.94 Million; Stock Price Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 116,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 776,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.84M, down from 893,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.91. About 8.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 90,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, down from 109,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.92. About 433,213 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 254,619 shares to 613,076 shares, valued at $88.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.39 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

