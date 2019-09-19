Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Stake in Baidu (BIDU) as Market Value Declined; Weik Investment Services Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $337,920 as Market Valuation Rose

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 25,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 19,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 1.87M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Limited reported 1.11% stake. Hightower Services Lta accumulated 21,259 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Epoch Inv Prns stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parthenon Limited Liability Com holds 868 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James reported 0.33% stake. American reported 327,599 shares. Permit Limited Company invested in 0.67% or 5,750 shares. Bokf Na holds 78,673 shares. Karp Cap Corporation, a California-based fund reported 8,589 shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mount Vernon Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1,075 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Llc holds 13,567 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,855 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 49,710 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 22.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.