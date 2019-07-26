Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $581,100; Market Value Rose; As Nucor Com (NUE) Share Value Declined, Pggm Investments Increased Stake by $47.36 Million

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 163,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Nucor Corp Com (NUE) by 365.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 816,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.67M, up from 223,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Nucor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.80 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR DISAPPOINTING BY STILL TALKING ABOUT STEEL MEASURES; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 12/03/2018 – Nucor Says Florida Rebar Micro Mill is $240M Investment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Service holds 1.17% or 65,466 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Twin Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.14% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Boys Arnold & Communication holds 0.08% or 8,726 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 298,400 shares. Signaturefd Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 807 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 47,254 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Delphi Inc Ma holds 1.36% or 25,188 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 92,900 shares. Opus Investment holds 0.5% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Nbt State Bank N A reported 0.16% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 316,242 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability has 7,716 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Horrell Capital Management has 0.93% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 31,167 shares.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 2.04M shares to 673,851 shares, valued at $37.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 208,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,155 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:DOC).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity.

