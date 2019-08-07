Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake By $547,800; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 8.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc holds 35,590 shares with $5.93 million value, down from 38,890 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $526.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 09/04/2018 – Facebook: As Zuck Heads to the Hill, #DeleteFacebook Chills — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 17/04/2018 – Rep. McKinley: ICYMI: Facebook Tears Down Ads After McKinley Grills CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is defending itself from charges that it misused data illicitly obtained from Facebook users; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 20.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 104,350 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 406,000 shares with $15.62 million value, down from 510,350 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $4.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 1.06M shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON SALES ‘SHORTLY,’ RIPLEY SAYS; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune, in Order to Obtain Necessary Governmental Approval of the Tribune Transaction; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Naples Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 9,108 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Guardian LP accumulated 13,819 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Llc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). D E Shaw And Com holds 1.02% or 4.76 million shares in its portfolio. Lederer & Assocs Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.01% or 12,605 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hendershot Investments reported 19,084 shares stake. 10, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,938 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has 1.52 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Coldstream Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grand Jean Capital holds 3.81% or 56,096 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $155 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp invested in 0% or 10,402 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Sei Invests reported 230,597 shares stake. Weber Alan W owns 180,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 15,122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 242,425 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 33,127 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Raging Capital Mgmt Ltd has 7.39% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 1.32M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp has 111,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baupost Group Ltd Liability Corp Ma reported 0.94% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Amer Gru has 3.1% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 913,049 shares. Goodnow Group Llc holds 5.32% or 1.00M shares. Proshare Ltd Co has 7,691 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Arconic Inc stake by 492,000 shares to 973,500 valued at $18.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) stake by 49,900 shares and now owns 2.23M shares. Dell Technologies Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair reports prelim Q2; signs Charter agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Announces Contingent Redemption of 5.375% Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.