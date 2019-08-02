Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut Nike (NKE) Position; Last Week Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Coverage

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 12.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,217 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc holds 71,173 shares with $5.99M value, down from 81,390 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $130.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 7.42 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $88 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. See Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 1.49 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold Omnicom Group Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 19,636 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Merchants owns 46,563 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Utd Fire Gru Incorporated owns 3,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 266,741 are held by M&T Bank & Trust Corp. Montag A & Associate Inc owns 22,550 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 231,757 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 829,977 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.27% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership holds 1.82% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 22,450 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 18,410 shares stake. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.22% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $17.24 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 13.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity. On Monday, February 4 PARKER MARK G sold $12.30 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150,000 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Mngmt reported 15,000 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.72% or 3.45M shares in its portfolio. 62,303 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,164 shares. 11,901 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Investment. Salem Counselors Inc owns 13,917 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,702 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,818 shares. 37,953 are owned by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Hollencrest Cap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Central Asset & Management Holdings (Hk) Ltd has 33,120 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 234,320 were reported by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co.

