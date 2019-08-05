Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut Its Kla (KLAC) Position; Shorts at Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (EARS) Lowered By 9.5%

Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. EARS’s SI was 205,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 227,400 shares previously. With 272,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:EARS)’s short sellers to cover EARS’s short positions. The SI to Auris Medical Holding LTD.HARES’s float is 0.85%. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 24,325 shares traded. Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has declined 43.59% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EARS News: 04/05/2018 – Auris Medical Announces Publication Related to AM-111 in Peer-Reviewed Scientific Journal; 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Holding to Provide Update on Plans for AM-111 Development Program on May 15; 22/03/2018 AURIS MEDICAL HOLDING AG – PREPARING FOR HEALTH AUTHORITY DISCUSSIONS OF REGULATORY PATHWAY FOR AM-111 PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Auris Medical Receives Positive Scientific Advice from EMA on Development Plan and Regulatory Pathway for AM-111; 07/05/2018 – AURIS MEDICAL – INTENDS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON PLANS FOR ADVANCING AM-111 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AS PART OF A GENERAL STRATEGY UPDATE ON MAY 15

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 11.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 7,300 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc holds 54,250 shares with $6.48M value, down from 61,550 last quarter. Kla now has $21.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 2.27M shares traded or 39.24% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $1.99; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH – TOTAL COST SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $50 MLN ON ANNUALIZED BASIS WITHIN 12 TO 24 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,575 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management. Moreover, Hills Bankshares & has 0.44% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Foundry Prtnrs Lc owns 2,028 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ftb Incorporated reported 0% stake. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 0.01% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 240 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.07% or 137,757 shares. Chemical Bancorp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Company stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cypress invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Meritage Management has 41,517 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 2,056 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Limited Company holds 0.21% or 3,890 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). State Street stated it has 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $160 highest and $107 lowest target. $140.50’s average target is 5.45% above currents $133.24 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 16 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 7. Goldman Sachs upgraded KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. Goldman Sachs maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Sell” rating.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. The company has market cap of $6.17 million. The Company’s product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123.

