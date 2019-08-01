Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose; Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Position Boosted by M Kraus & Company

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 38,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: @BankofAmerica to consolidate Austin offices, move into same downtown tower as Facebook…; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Break Silence as Global Scrutiny Grows; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 19/03/2018 – Rebecca Blumenstein: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation, via @nytimes @sheeraf; 28/03/2018 – Facebook must give judge documents for U.S. tax probe of Irish unit; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads; 20/04/2018 – Analyst says Facebook damage is ‘contained’ despite a survey showing people are using it less; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies; 06/04/2018 – Bannasch’s $1.4 Billion Hedge Fund Looks Past Media Facebook Hit

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.42. About 2.63M shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – REGARDING PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, ON MAY 7TH, 2018, RECEIVED JAPAN ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. Shares for $424,246 were sold by CHAPMAN MATTHEW W on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Impact Advisors Lc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 22,061 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,578 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 0.93% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 28,477 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 28,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fifth Third Bank has invested 0.2% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Fjarde Ap stated it has 46,938 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Texas Capital Bank Tx has invested 0.6% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 398 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 127,429 shares. Tegean Capital Management Llc reported 90,000 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has invested 0.14% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). State Street has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 143,260 are held by Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler stated it has 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 500,000 shares. Signature & Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,075 shares. Community And Company stated it has 2.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Viking Glob Invsts LP has 2.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Alyeska Investment Group Inc Lp has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington has invested 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montag Caldwell Ltd has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kames Capital Public Limited Company reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bankshares Pictet Cie (Asia) has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Portland Counsel Inc owns 26,727 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Private Cap Advisors has invested 2.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blackrock Inc holds 1.1% or 147.55M shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.03 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.