Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Boosted Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Share Value Declined; Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Valero Energy (VLO) as Stock Value Declined

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 6,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 7,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, down from 14,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.11. About 2.91M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery fire broke out on alkylation unit; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.94. About 1.81M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,400 shares to 15,650 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,200 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 76,285 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Horseman Cap has 0.4% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 184,106 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1.96 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Blair William And Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,508 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 4,577 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Advsr holds 36,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brinker Capital holds 0.15% or 63,092 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 4,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 8,878 were accumulated by Hills Bancorp &. Golub Group Ltd holds 3.32% or 636,151 shares in its portfolio. Polar Cap Llp has 444,995 shares. Moreover, De Burlo Grp has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,408 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,986 shares to 28,932 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $725.61 million for 12.15 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc invested in 23,073 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hellman Jordan Mngmt Ma accumulated 12,619 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.18% stake. Wade G W & invested in 0.03% or 4,249 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested in 0.08% or 59,846 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 111,900 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Ltd accumulated 180,928 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,447 shares or 0.41% of the stock. U S Glob Investors owns 7,500 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 344 shares. Bb&T accumulated 122,877 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of The West has invested 0.24% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Btc Cap Management has 0.81% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 58,360 shares. Private Grp accumulated 266,947 shares or 1.17% of the stock.

