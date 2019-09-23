Guinness Asset Management LTD Upped Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Price Declined; First Quadrant LP Lifted Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Holding by $1.28 Million

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 648.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 31,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 36,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 4,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 68,277 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 6,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 541,327 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.63M, up from 534,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 5.85 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc Class A (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12,287 shares to 8,905 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,810 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WSFS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 646,749 are held by Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 10,640 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 10,291 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 3.81M shares. 49,047 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And Company. Maltese Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 240,751 shares. Swift Run Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.21% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Macquarie Gp holds 1.10M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.03% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.04% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 55,490 are held by Prudential Financial. 15,536 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. American Interest Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.