Guinness Asset Management LTD Upped Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding by $2.29 Million; Valuation Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Lifted Its Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 84,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 439,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 355,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 1.04M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Prime Membership Saturating, Amazon Needs to Grow Spend Per Customer – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon’s Prime Day Is Coming: What Investors Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Indiaâ€™s PhonePe Is The Next Walmart Stock Catalyst – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Prime headache setting up in grocery/food sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GOOGL, AMZN & FB Stock Fall as Antitrust Investigations Hit Silicon Valley, Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Mngmt Lc invested in 3,271 shares or 3.42% of the stock. Beach Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 3.97% or 1,240 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 726 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated owns 7,755 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Stephens Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 16,629 shares stake. Mgmt holds 0.07% or 94 shares in its portfolio. Amer Management Co stated it has 2,448 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stonebridge Cap accumulated 1,415 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,321 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 1.85% or 174,790 shares. 886,554 are held by Principal Financial Gru Inc. Partner Mgmt Lp holds 610 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp accumulated 1,874 shares or 0.07% of the stock.