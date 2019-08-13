Guinness Asset Management LTD Upped Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding By $2.29 Million; Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Sentiment Is 1.24

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 99 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 80 sold and decreased their positions in Commercial Metals Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 103.53 million shares, up from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Commercial Metals Co in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 46 Increased: 69 New Position: 30.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. It has a 11.78 P/E ratio. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $86.08M for 5.54 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.96% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management L.P. holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company for 4.04 million shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 2.19 million shares or 3.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc. has 3.74% invested in the company for 304,706 shares. The New York-based Luminus Management Llc has invested 2.12% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 67,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 785,736 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500.