Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Nike (NKE) Stake by $304,080; Chesapeake Asset Management Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) Raised by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.38. About 1.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.07. About 2.73M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 40,500 shares to 183,150 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 29.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,070 shares to 37,412 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,001 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.