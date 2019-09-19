Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Stock Value Declined; Johnston Asset Management Lifted Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding by $3.06 Million as Stock Value Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 276,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 5.99M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 17,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 55,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 452,060 shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,400 shares to 281,247 shares, valued at $27.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,650 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 23.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,671 shares to 541,327 shares, valued at $29.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 21,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

