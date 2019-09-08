Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position by $736,380 as Share Price Rose; Seizert Capital Partners Stake in Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 39,249 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $367.77. About 530,729 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $27.11 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 620,188 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 52,900 shares to 276,000 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 12,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 1,891 shares to 337,136 shares, valued at $67.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 27,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $800.77 million for 19.40 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.