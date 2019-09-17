Guinness Asset Management LTD Stake In Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Was Has Boosted; Holder Webster Bank Has Lifted Ansys (ANSS) Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 150,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65M, up from 142,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $157.65. About 643,490 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Webster Bank increased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 7101.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 3,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 3,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, up from 54 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.66. About 271,437 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 157,286 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com owns 841 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 32,882 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 36,979 shares. Cap Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Carroll Fincl Associates Inc reported 0.04% stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc reported 42,770 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,023 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.15% or 402,121 shares in its portfolio. Nbw Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 2.21% or 53,314 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc invested in 73,375 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 55,396 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt reported 2,008 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 17,500 shares to 154,700 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,525 shares, and cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Lc holds 8,812 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 1,316 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 5,211 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Co holds 1,132 shares. Highland Cap Management LP reported 5,000 shares. Cap Investment Svcs Of America Inc accumulated 83,794 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Axa has 0.31% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 387,810 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,895 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability owns 71,109 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 30,673 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 1,983 shares to 24,128 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,625 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).